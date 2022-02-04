72-hour block: 45% local trains cancelled between CSMT-Kalyan stations today

MUMBAI Passengers travelling by local trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Kalyan/Karjat and Kasara railway stations on Saturday will face severe inconvenience as 45 per cent of train services will be cancelled.

Of the 858 local train services that are operated every day between CSMT- Kalyan/Karjat and Kasara railway station, only 385 local train services will be operated on Saturday.

The cancellation of train services will be because of the 72-hour block that will be operated between Thane and Diva railways stations.

However, the Central Railway plans to operate 100 per cent of local train services on Sunday and Monday, which is why they have cancelled 117 outstation train services.

Outstation trains will not be available from Thane railway station during the block period.

“We request passengers to take suburban trains only if necessary on Saturday. To avoid inconvenience to the passengers, we have requested concerned municipalities to run additional bus services in the block affected railway sections during the period,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

The 72-hour block will be taken from 12:00 am on Saturday to Tuesday at 12:00 am. Local train services will be operated on the slow railway lines while fast train services will be diverted on the slow railway lines.

Even as local train services will resume at full capacity on Tuesday, local trains will be delayed by 15 minutes throughout the next week due to a speed caution order that will be imposed.

The caution order will be imposed of 30 kmph and then 60 kmph. It could take up to a week for speed restrictions to be removed.

The block that will be taken on the fast railway lines is being taken for the final cut and connection work and commissioning of a new Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) building for the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway stations.

Earlier, blocks were carried for 36, 24 and 14 hours to complete the construction work.