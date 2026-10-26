‘Don’t let cockroaches breed’: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari targets CJP, urges people to stand with PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday urged people to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking a fresh swipe at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and targeting what he called the “Dimagi Naxal” and “tukde tukde” gang. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. ( Saikat Paul/ANI)

“Stand with PM Modi, don't let 'Dimagi Naxal', 'tukde tukde' gang, cockroaches breed,” Adhikari said, escalating his attack on the CJP a day after likening its alleged influence to the spread of pests and coronavirus.

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Speaking at an event in West Bengal, the chief minister said, "The previous govt in Bengal had no understanding of nationalism, engaged in appeasement politics, and planned to turn the state into greater Bangladesh."

"That is why they had composed a separate song for the state, designed a flag and adopted the 'Joy Bangla' slogan of Bangladesh," he added.

‘Vices like cockroaches’ Speaking in Ramnagar on Sunday, Adhikari called for annual elocution, quiz and debate competitions in educational institutions to instil nationalism among students, news agency PTI reported.

“Vices like cockroaches, bedbugs, tukde tukde gangs… which are trying to spread like the coronavirus… would not have required the spraying of 'Hit' (had they not tried to spread),” he said, referring to the brand of mosquito and bug-repellent spray.

Adhikari also targeted the Left parties and the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing both of attempting to undermine Bengal's heritage and culture.

“The 34-year long regime of the 'nastik' (atheist) Communists and the 15-year dispensation (of the TMC) tried to erase people's heritage and culture,” he said.

He alleged that the previous TMC government had tried to stop enrolments in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in educational institutions and introduced the Jai Hind Vahini in its place.

“Being in the NCC would have helped the students get selected as Agniveers in the armed forces,” Adhikari said.

The chief minister made the remarks after meeting the family of a person who died in a stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on October 17.

Adhikari also accused the previous TMC government of glorifying those who drove Tata Motors out of Singur by including them in a chapter in school history textbooks.

“Changes will be seen in the syllabi from the next academic year,” he said, adding that the National Education Policy would be implemented in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)