David Greis Ospina: Pasco deputy points gun at female cop, then shoots himself dead in strip club parking lot
David Greis Ospina, 30, an off-duty Pasco County sheriff’s deputy, died by suicide after shooting himself in the parking lot of a Palm Harbor strip club.
An off-duty Pasco County sheriff’s deputy died by suicide after shooting himself in the parking lot of a Palm Harbor strip club early Saturday morning, October 24, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said. 30-year-old David Greis Ospina was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of Silks Gentlemen’s Club just after 2:30 am. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we know about the incident
Investigators later learned that Ospina was with a woman, who is also a deputy with Pasco County, at a Halloween party earlier that night. The two of them left the party and arrived at the strip club. They then got into an argument in the parking lot, PCSO said.
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While Ospina got into the driver’s seat of his truck, the woman entered the backseat. According to the sheriff’s office, Ospina took out a handgun, first pointed it at the woman, and then shot himself in the head.
The woman quickly alerted people inside the building. They called 911.
Deputies responded to 37100 U.S. 19 North after receiving multiple 911 calls. They found Ospina inside his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Lifesaving measures were attempted and Ospina was rushed to a local hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.
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Officials confirmed that Ospina had been with the sheriff’s office since July 2019.
Ospina’s next of kin has been notified, according to Pasco News. An investigation is underway.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More