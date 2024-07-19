 “Aanvi was bright, wanted to do an MBA from a foreign univ” | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
“Aanvi was bright, wanted to do an MBA from a foreign univ”

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jul 19, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The 27-year-old wanted to enroll for an MBA from a reputed university and had secured a US visa for higher studies just a week ago, said her uncle

MUMBAI: Deceased social media influencer Aanvi Kamdar’s uncle Neelay Kamdar recalled her niece with fondness, saying she was the centre of attention in the family, was bright, enjoyed being out in the nature and rarely took risks.

HT Image
HT Image

“Aanvi was the first child born in our household. She was very close to me and my wife as my elder brother Sanjay and sister-in-law Nandini were blessed with her shortly after our marriage,” said her 50-year-old uncle who is into textile business. “She was always the center of attention in our family.”

Aanvi was a bright girl, recalled Neelay. “After completing her schooling from DPYA High School, she enrolled at the RA Poddar college in Matunga for a bachelor’s degree in Commerce. She also prepared for the chartered accountancy exam alongside and cleared it in her first attempt. She then worked with Deloitte from 2018 to 2021 and later joined LinkedIn,” he said.

The 27-year-old wanted to enroll for an MBA from a reputed university and had secured a US visa for higher studies just a week ago, he added. A travel enthusiast, she also liked visiting places famed for their natural beauty and posted regularly on Intagram about her travels and lifestyle. “But she was never into taking risks and was always careful,” he said.

Aanvi’s was the second death in the family within a year. “Her father died last year on July 27 due to a cardiac arrest,” he said.

