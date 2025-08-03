Aarey-JVLR metro to get ropeway over the forest to Film City, may extend to SGNP

MUMBAI: To boost tourism as well as improve ridership at the Aarey - JVLR metro station, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) plans to build a ropeway there to Sanjay Gandhi National Park via Film City. General view of Aarey forest, also known as Aarey Colony. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

The MMRC has the mandate to construct, operate, and maintain the Mumbai Metro 3, or Aqua line, which is partially operational between Aarey-JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk at Worli. Since its opening in October 2024, low ridership has been a concern. The proposed ropeway system will serve not only tourists but also daily commuters who otherwise get stuck at Dindoshi and Yashodham Junction of the General Arun Kumar Vaidya Road, also known as Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

“We have a proposal to develop a ropeway system to connect the Aarey Metro Station of Mumbai Metro 3 with the Film City in Goregaon, with a possible extension till Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The project aims to improve last-mile connectivity to Film City, a major employment and tourism destination and the surrounding areas that currently suffer from limited public transport access and road congestion,” a senior MMRC official told Hindustan Times.

The authorities expect a 3km ropeway to expand its commute base well beyond the Aarey-JVLR Metro Station, across the hills of Aarey. Finalisation of the alignment is currently underway.

“It will serve daily commuters, tourists, and industry professionals while minimising land acquisition and ecological disturbance,” the official added, “The project aligns with the MMRC’s broader objective of promoting multimodal integration, decongesting roads, and enhancing access to key destinations through modern urban mobility solutions.”

As per the initial internal reports, this proposed ropeway will have a capacity of 2,000 to 3,000 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD). One of the three technologies -- mono-cable, bi-cable, or tri-cable detachable gondola -- would be finalised after an assessment. Once done, the corporation will float a bid to implement the plan through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework.

Last month, in an attempt to resolve last-mile connectivity challenges for the Aqua line, MMRC wanted to rope in private bus operators. This would enhance accessibility to all the stations by providing feeder bus services to metro stations and promoting public transportation.

Since May 10, the Mumbai Metro 3 route has been operational between Aarey-JVLR station and Acharya Atre Chowk station in Worli. The average daily ridership on the corridor during weekdays has touched 52,600, compared to approximately 20,000 during its inauguration up to Bandra Kurla Complex on October 7, 2024. Yet, the numbers continue to remain below expectations. The capacity of each train is approximately 2,500 passengers. The spike in commuter footfall on the route, operated and maintained by the MMRC, was highest on days when the city experienced heavy showers.

The entire 33.5 km metro line, up to Cuffe Parade, is expected to be operational within a month.