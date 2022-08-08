Activist arrested for Aarey protest, DCP said more to follow
Mumbai An activist, who has been protesting against the proposed Metro-3 car shed in Aarey colony over the past few weeks, was arrested on Monday in connection with one of the two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against Aarey protesters.
After this arrest, Somnath Gharge, the deputy commissioner of police zone 12, said that more such arrests are on the cards in the future. Gharge also said that the accused, Tabrez Sayyed, was arrested after a case was registered against him and 18 others for unlawful assembly on July 25.
Sayyed was issued summons to appear before the police and was arrested when he reached Aarey police station. He was then taken to court where he was remanded to judicial custody. He was released on bail by the evening
“We had registered two FIRs against people protesting against the construction of the metro car shed in the Aarey forest area,” said Gharge. The second case was registered against three protestors who allegedly tried to enter the car shed area forcefully.
Activists have been gathering at Aarey’s Picnic Point every Sunday since July 3 to protest against the Metro-3 car shed. Tabrez, who has been associated with the Save Aarey movement for several years, was served with a notice under the criminal procedure code on July 25, and detained during the afternoon
On July 28, Sayyed was detained along with 12 others, from a group of at least two dozen who had gathered outside the depot plot to protest MMRCL’s ongoing work to clear the plot of vegetation.
-
TEDx speaker has an idea for Bengaluru traffic police clicking violators' photos
Kiran Kumar S, a well-known TEDx speaker and political analyst, has come up with a suggestion for the Bengaluru city police to deal with the situation. Bengaluru Twitter seemed to agree with Kumar's idea as the post has since gone viral. Though the Bengaluru Traffic Police are yet to respond to this idea, they have been responding to all violations that are posted on social media with pictures and details.
-
Music is my life, my joy: Pandit Madhup Mudgal
Classical music lovers of Chandigarh had an evening to remember with renowned classical vocalist Padma Shri Pandit Madhup Mudgal performing at Varsha Ritu Sangeet Sandhya. Pandit Madhup Mudgal learnt music from his father late Prof Vinay Chandra Maudgalya, and subsequently, from Vasant Thakar, Pandit Jasraj, and Pandit Kumar Gandharva, imbibing compositions of different styles. People say youth is not interested in classical music, but Mudgal doesn't agree.
-
Truck hits SP leader’s car, drags it for 500m in UP’s Mainpuri
AGRA A Samajwadi Party leader had a narrow escape on Sunday evening when a container truck hit his car and dragged it for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. A video of the incident, which took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area, went viral. The SP leader was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road and was alone in the car at the time of mishap.
-
At least 6 Congress MLAs cross-voted, finds internal review
Mumbai In what may further muddy the waters in the Maharashtra Congress, an internal review of the party is said to have estimated that at least six MLAs of the party cross-voted in the legislative council elections. During the legislative council elections on June 20, former minister and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost due to cross voting, resulting in a major embarrassment for the party.
-
MoEFCC asks govt to probe CIDCO’s auction of CRZ plot
Mumbai Following Hindustan Times reports, the union environment ministry has asked the state government to probe alleged irregularities in the proposed auction of a 25,000 square metre plot of land in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area, by the City and Industrial Development Corporation. In an article published on July 15, HT quoted a CIDCO official who said how CIDCO put up a plot measuring 25,138.86 square metres (sq m) for auction in Navi Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics