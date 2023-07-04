Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ajay Devgn buys five office units in Andheri for 45.09 cr

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Jul 04, 2023 12:57 AM IST

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn has purchased five office units in the Signature building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for a sum of 45.9 crore.

New Delhi, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan posing for a profile shoot for HT City during the promotion of Golmaal Returns at Le Meridien Hotel on 16 October 2017. Photo: Jasjeet Plaha/HT
The Singham actor purchased three units on the 16th floor and two units on the 17th floor of the building, which include 14 car parking.

He paid a stamp duty of 2.70 crore for the properties, according to transaction documents registered on April 19 this year, accessed and shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm.

The units on the 16th floor jointly have a carpet area of 8,405 sq ft, while those on the 17th floor are spread across 4,893 sq ft, collectively spanning 13,298 sq ft.

Industry experts pointed out that the transaction works out to a market rate of 33,907 per sq ft which is the average rate for office properties in Oshiwara.

The Signature building is developed by Veer Savarkar Projects Private Ltd. Earlier, in May 2021, the star of blockbuster movies like Golmaal and Drishyam franchises had purchased a 474 sq m bungalow in Kapole Co-operative housing society in Juhu for a sum of 60 crore.

Tuesday, July 04, 2023
