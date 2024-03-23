Actor duped of 2L after frauds send her fake offer to enter Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: An actor has filed a complaint against unknown persons for duping her of ₹2 lakh on the pretext of getting her into the reality TV show Bigg Boss. HT Image

Based on the complaint filed by the accused Kavita Virmani, the Versova police on Thursday registered an FIR. According to the police, Virmani received a text on her phone from an unknown number asking her if she was interested in participating in Bigg Boss in January this year. After speaking to the person over the phone, she was asked to pay the registration fee of ₹2 lakh. The actor made the transactions over a couple of weeks after receiving the first message.

“The caller had dropped some well-known names from the industry and said he was in talks with them and that most of them agreed to do the show. He assured Virmani about getting her in the show,” said an officer from Versova police.

When the money was paid, the actor called the same number a couple of times and was told to wait for a call from the production team of the show. However, she never received any phone calls. The number also got switched off soon, and there was no communication from the caller.

Based on the statements of the complainant, the police booked the unknown conman under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code as well as the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.