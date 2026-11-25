MUMBAI: Eighty eight-year-old Talmakiwadi in Tardeo, an Art Deco enclave and one of Mumbai’s early housing colonies, is poised for transformation. The 7,100-square-metre plot, which currently has 11 low-rise buildings, will give way to multiple skyscrapers in the near future, staying in step with the real estate evolution in this part of south Mumbai that took off 20 years ago. Mumbai, India - Nov. 23, 2026: Talmakiwadi Co-operative Housing Society at Tardeo in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 23, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) more

It took over three years for 291 families—living in homes ranging from 100 to nearly 700 square feet—to get a builder to take on the redevelopment project. The residents actively started discussing redevelopment since January 2023. Making no headway with self-redevelopment, they invited builders to revamp the colony in 2025.

Of the nine developers that expressed interest in the project, the residents shortlisted three—Man Infraconstruction Limited, Arkade Developers and Kolte-Patil Developers—before finally choosing Arkade Developers, shared Mahesh Kalyanpur, chairman of Talmakiwadi Cooperative Housing Society (TCHS). The decision was taken during the special general body meeting held on November 15, in the presence of representatives from the office of deputy registrar of societies, and the letter of intent was issued to the builder on Saturday.

Along with Talmakiwadi, the developer has added the adjoining Kanara Saraswat Association—which is spread across a 786-square-meter plot—to build a single cohesive project, whose projected gross development value is approximately ₹1,700 crore.

In the new project residents of each flat will have approximately 80% larger space, amenities etc.

Speaking about the project, Amit Jain, chairman and managing director of Arkade Developers said: “The project reflects our confidence in the redevelopment potential of established neighbourhoods and our ambition to create meaningful value in some of Mumbai’s most sought after locations.”

Satyendra Kumble, TCHS treasurer said: “We were made a decent commercial offer, on which negotiations continue.”

The high stakes project is also driven by the government’s policy of allowing construction of around 80 floors, similar to a project by Man Infraconstruction Group in the neighbouring Chikalwadi, where the builder is developing a building that may reach 306.5 metres (81 floors) and has been touted as India’s tallest building.

“It will take around a year-and-a-half to hand over the possession to the developer, after which the project will be ready in 60 months,” said Shivdutt Halady, secretary of TCHS.

“Although these buildings are well-maintained, there are age-related issues involving ceilings, rebars and plaster persist,” said Halady. “Many elderly residents also struggle as there are no elevators, and also lack of adequate space for parking, recreation and children’s play areas. Some families have to share common conveniences.”

Through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recognised this as its ‘Mumbai Legacy Project’, defining it as possibly one of the earliest gated townships in the city, Talmakiwadi was not included in the heritage list, hence paving the way to redefine the wadi’s character.

Atul Kumar, founding trustee, Art Deco Mumbai, who documented Talmakiwadi in 2025, explained the architecture at the time was responsive to the tropical climate of the city for cross ventilation, natural light among other things. “It is among the most gorgeous local Art Deco structure – it’s very Bombay, but with an international style,” he said, drawing attention to straight lines, curves, chevron-style serrations, etc. “Each of the 11 buildings has its own identity, yet they are harmonious. The balconies are accessible to everyone and designed to be a communal space that allowed people to mingle, unlike today when we don’t know our neighbours. It afforded a quality of life that we are missing.”

“Compared with today’s urban development, these buildings are priceless. It will be big loss to demolish such structures. While people should aspire for better, you can’t monetise on everything. Sadly, protecting such buildings has not been incentivised in the Development Control and Promotion Regulations. Now, it’s about maximising FSI with no cohesiveness,” he added.

As the colony readies to revive itself, a bust of Rao Bahadur Shripad Subrao Talmaki—the pioneer of India’s cooperative movement, after whom the colony was named—watches over the winds of change.

Among its residents were theatre director and actor Jaidev Hattangadi, playback singer Udit Narayan, actor Amol Palekar and film director and writer Bipin Nadkarni. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar spent a part of his childhood around the area, attending the nearby Wadi School and playing cricket with local children.