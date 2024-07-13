After criticism, 92 general coaches added to 46 long-distance trains from Mumbai

Mumbai: Following criticism over inadequate general compartment coaches in long-distance trains and several instances of overcrowding, the Indian Railways on Friday said it has added 92 general category coaches in 46 long-distance trains for passenger convenience. Some of these trains will accommodate general category coaches by removing their AC coaches. Ludhiana, India – November 23, 2023: Passengers stranded at railway station Ludhiana after trains were delayed to farmers protest in Ludhiana on Thursday, November 23, 2023. (Photo by Manish/Hindustan Times)

The trains connecting Mumbai in which coaches have been added include Bandra-Bhuj Kutch Superfast Express, Bhavnagar-Bandra Terminus Superfast Express, Saurashtra Janta Express, Mumbai Bengaluru Udyan Express, Mumbai-Amravati Express, Sevagram Express.

In coming few days, the railways said it will add general coaches to 22 more trains.

These 43 train routes will need 53 coaches, each route operates anywhere between 2-6 rakes.

The Central Railway (CR) has sought more general coaches for long-distance trains on four north India-bound routes. According to sources, they have asked for the addition of these coaches in all rakes running on the routes to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. For instance, the 11055 Godan Express with 22 coaches is likely to cut off one 3AC coach and replace it with a general coach.

Sources said that there are very few general coaches of Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB), a passenger coach of Indian Railways that is developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch of Germany, available and so it will take time to attach them to so many rakes.

“As a long-term demand, we have proposed 53 general compartment coaches to be installed in 43 long-distance train routes,” said another CR official. “This will not just enhance convenience for the passengers but also avoid overcrowding in long-dustance trains. As per the proposed list, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the CR authorities have listed that around 60-65% of these 43 trains, some non-AC sleepers, 2AC coaches have been proposed to be replaced with general coaches.

Following Indian Railways’ decision on Friday to add the general coaches, Siddesh Desai from Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh said, “Finally the government is paying heed to the issues faced by passengers. Those who travel in AC coaches can afford to travel by car or flights as well, however those taking the general coaches have to look for affordable tickets to travel and face overcrowding. The railways should increase the number of general compartment coaches and restrict unauthorised ticket travellers inside AC and sleeper coaches.”

On the other hand, the railways were on overdrive in introducing new-age Vande Bharat trains and had also announced the manufacturing of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains as well. To address the issue of overcrowded long-distance trains, the railways began stopping or removing those passengers who held a wait-listed ticket even inside general and sleeper coaches. The Indian Railways is also likely to roll out about 10,000 non-AC coaches during this financial year of which 53% would be general coaches.

Sources said the annual coach production programme considers the country’s dynamic demand for rail service, driven by factors such as seasonal variations and increases in passenger traffic before deciding the kind and number of coaches required to be manufactured.