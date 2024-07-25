After death of passerby in collapse, MHADA begins demolishing Rubinissa Manzil

MUMBAI: Days after part of the balcony and upper floors of the almost century-old Rubinissa Manzil on Sleater Road collapsed, killing one passerby, MHADA has begun demolishing the building. The building has been embroiled in dispute and litigation regarding its redevelopment for years. Mumbai, India. July 24, 2024: Rubinissa Manzil's building was demolished by MAHDA. One woman died, and four people were injured after a portion of the Rubinissa Manzil building collapsed last week. July 24, 2024. (Photo By Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“Most of the residents are currently with relatives or friends, and some six to seven residents have been given accommodation at a guesthouse by the developer we are in talks with,” said a resident. “MHADA has offered us temporary accommodation in Oshiwara but that is too far. We plan to hold a meeting with the developer and his advocate tomorrow and discuss what is to happen next. The landlord has switched his phone off since the accident and is not responding to us.”

The resident explained that talks on the building’s redevelopment had been on for decades. “The building has 32 landlords, and there was quite a bit of dispute among them,” he said. “In 2010, we went to the Bombay high court seeking its redevelopment, with 25% of its share kept aside for the landlords. But then one landlord, Abu Sufiyan Sheikh who is the shareholder of a fourth of the property, approached the HC for a stay on redevelopment in the same year, saying he would carry it out.”

The landlord brought on board a developer who prepared a proposal, buying out the other smaller landlords. With the offer of rent, the residents moved out. “He paid rent for a year and then stopped so everyone returned,” continued the resident.

Making do with repairs to the building time and again, the residents stayed on. This continued till December 26, 2023 when they were furnished a notice under Section 79A of the Mhada Act, mandating compulsory redevelopment of the structure. Some of the residents then set out to look for another developer.

“We had a first hearing with MHADA, and only then did the landlord and developer wake up,” said the resident. “Fearing that the building would fall out of their clutches, around a month ago the landlord approached the Supreme Court and asked for the stay on redevelopment to be removed. He and the developer then signed an MOU for the building.” Before anything could progress, however, part of the building collapsed on Saturday.

While the residents said that the developer had offered them rent or alternative accommodation till the building was redeveloped, they had their suspicions. “This is the same developer that the landlord bought in so many years ago but nothing progressed,” said the resident. “If things are going to continue at this pace, we will never see the building up and standing again. In addition, the developer has not constructed a building before so we are apprehensive.”

The resident added that the proposal was also the same one drawn up in 2010. “While the developer has said he would make amendments per the new MHADA rules, we prefer it if a new proposal is drawn up,” he said. “Besides, he has given us nothing in writing yet. If we sense anything fishy in the meeting with him, we will look for another developer under Section 79A.”

The resident further explained that as per the rules in 2010, the residents were to get 750-square-feet homes, but as per subsequent MHADA rules, they were now entitled to 35% extra area on their original apartment size.

Adil Hathiwala, another resident, said that he was unaware of any talks with the developer and clueless of what would transpire next. “We have no idea who the developer is,” he said. “All we’re trying to do is visit the building a few times in the day and take some of our belongings.”