Ahead of monsoon, Railways to waterproof AC locals
MUMBAI In order to ensure that rain water does not create technical snags in Air-Conditioned (AC) local trains during monsoon, the Central Railway will waterproof all its AC locals.
The waterproofing is being done to ensure that rain water does not enter the electrical systems placed on the roof of the trains, along with the motor coach.
Earlier, the Western Railway had to pull back AC local train services from operations during flooding on tracks as the electrical systems were present in the underslung belly of the locomotive. However, the current ones do not have the electric systems in the underslung, and hence, flooding will not cause an issue, said an official.
“Waterproofing is done for additional safety in order to ensure that rain water does not enter during monsoon. As the electrical system is not present inside the underslung, minimal waterlogging on the railway tracks will not impact the operations,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The zonal railway has also floated a tender for the same and will begin undertaking the waterproofing work soon.
In March, a water leakage was reported by passengers travelling onboard the AC local train between Dombivli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The train was immediately removed from service after passengers informed the railway officials.
Passenger associations have stated that the risk of electrocution during monsoon is high and with new AC trains, railways should exercise precautions.
“Monsoon in the city is very heavy. Earlier, the AC local trains were removed from service due to water logging. Water-proofing is a positive step, but railways will have to be very cautious while operating the AC local trains. A separate precautionary list should be prepared,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
In February, 34 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara-Badlapur and Titwala railways stations.
-
Sena draws parallels between situation in Delhi and Mumbai, accuses BJP of fomenting communal trouble for political gains
Drawing parallels between the communal riots in Delhi and the campaign by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that these campaigns were being fostered by the Bharatiya Janata Party with an eye on the civic elections in both the cities. On Saturday, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.
-
Warring to take charge as Punjab Congress president on April 22
Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu will take charge on April 22 in the presence of senior party leaders. The two new appointees will take charge at a simple ceremony to be held at the state headquarters of the party in Chandigarh, according to a Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson. He succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu.
-
85 cases in Mumbai, highest in two months
Mumbai Mumbai reported 85 cases, the highest in two months, while Maharashtra reported the highest cases for the month of April at 137 on Tuesday. In the 19 days between April 1 and 18, the state has clocked 2,024 cases, while during the same period in 2020, 3,346 cases were recorded. Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 200 cases for the last 25 days. It also saw three deaths, taking the toll to 1,47,820.
-
SGPC raises concern over ‘disappearance’ of Pakistan’s first Sikh cop
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday raised concern over the alleged disappearance of Pakistan's first Sikh police officer Gulab Singh Shaheen, calling it an act of repression against minorities in the neighbouring country. Condemning “injustice and excesses” on the Sikhs in Pakistan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh said in the past too, there have been such “unfortunate” incidents, making it clear that the minority community is not safe there.
-
J&K’s security situation much better than before: DGP
DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is much better than before and attributed the improvement to successful conduct of counter-terror operations in the region. Our policy is not to buy peace in J&K, but establish it: LG J & K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaid the government's policy is not to buy peace, but to establish an everlasting one by destroying the entire eco-system of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
