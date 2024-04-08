 Prakash Ambedkar says no possibility of reconciliation with MVA | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Prakash Ambedkar says no possibility of reconciliation with MVA

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Ambedkar’s response came after Congress state unit president Nana Patole on Sunday gave him a final opportunity to return to the alliance

Mumbai: Nearly ten days after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar parted ways from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), he reiterated on Sunday that there’s no scope for a possible alliance with MVA and said that his party is already contesting Lok Sabha elections on its own. Ambedkar also slammed the infighting between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat sharing.

Pune, India - November 26, 2018: Prakash Ambedkar speak at Wanchit Bahujan Samaj convention at SSPMS ground in Pune, India, on Monday, November 26, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - November 26, 2018: Prakash Ambedkar speak at Wanchit Bahujan Samaj convention at SSPMS ground in Pune, India, on Monday, November 26, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Ambedkar’s response came after Congress state unit president Nana Patole on Sunday gave him a final opportunity to join back the alliance. Ambedkar said that it was too late from Patole as VBA already started its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. “It’s too late now. We have begun our journey and are already on our own way for the Lok Sabha elections,” said Ambedkar.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He also slammed the MVA for infighting. “There is no cooperation between MVA parties. The language used by Congress leaders and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders shows where their focus is, which is targeting one another. I had warned Congress earlier but as the party has no leader who can make decisions they failed to control the situation,” he said.

Ambedkar also said that district-level leaders of Congress were worried about the effect of state-level alliances in elections and now started to work out plans on local levels to fight against the ruling alliance and as a result before assembly elections many leaders may switch to other parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Prakash Ambedkar says no possibility of reconciliation with MVA
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On