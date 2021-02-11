Amid tussle with MVA, Governor Koshyari says NCP’s Praful Patel following Modi’s mantra

Amidst a bitter tussle between Governor BS Koshyari and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Koshyari on Tuesday attended a function organised by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel at an educational institute in Gondia, and lauded him for “following Modi’s mantra of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”. The development has set tongues wagging in political circles.

Koshyari visited the Gondia Education Society’s Manoharbhai Patel Institute and felicitated meritorious students from Gondia and Bhandara districts on Tuesday. He also visited the National Flying Training Institute at Birsi and interacted with trainees.

Addressing a gathering to celebrate the 115th anniversary of Manoharbhai Patel, the NCP leader’s father who was a politician and educationist, Koshyari said: “Praful Patel is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ in Gondia district. Manoharbhai Patel’s contribution to educational and social work in the era when there were no resources is inspirational and exemplary.”

Koshyari is at loggerheads with the MVA government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, but has a cordial relationship with Patel, who is a Rajya Sabha member of Parliament.

In response, Patel said that the Governor made the comment in context to his speech in which he has said that he takes everyone along following the footsteps of his father.

“The Governor visited Gondia district for an educational function. In my speech, I had said that we take everyone along, following the tradition of my father, who followed the same principles. We don’t bring politics when it comes to development and social activities. The Governor made the comment in this context,” Patel said.

Koshyari has been criticising the MVA government over various issues. Recently, he slammed the Thackeray government for delays in providing a government job to athlete Kavita Raut. Before that, he had said that allowing physical classes for schools and not allowing them for colleges and universities seemed contradictory.

The Governor is yet to clear 12 names recommended by the state government for appointing as members of the Legislative Council (MLC) under his (Governor’s) quota. The recommendations were made by the state cabinet in November last year.