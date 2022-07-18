Another physio falls prey to fraudsters posing as army personnel, loses ₹1.17 lakh
Mumbai: A third physiotherapist has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters in the past one month by people claiming to be from the army. On Friday, a 40-year-old physiotherapist approached the Mumbai police after he was cheated of ₹1.17 lakh by imposters who lured him by telling him that 15 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel needed physiotherapy.
According to the victim, Dr Krishna Kumar Mishra, who has a physiotherapy clinic at Borivali West, he received a call on June 17 from a woman who introduced herself as Shukla, an employee with CISF at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport. She told Mishra that 22 personnel from the CISF needed physiotherapy for their back and shoulder pain.
Mishra then told her that he would charge ₹700 per person per session to treat their back pain and ₹500 for shoulder pain, the total of which would come to ₹77,000 per session. The woman then sent Mishra a list of 22 names on his WhatsApp and said that the Director General of CISF will talk to him about the payment.
Mishra said that after a few minutes he received a call from a man who told him that he would make the payment through an online transaction. He then asked Mishra to open his Google pay app and said that he would help Mishra through the process. He then made a video call to Mishra and asked him to open the Google pay app and click the option of regular payment. He then asked Mishra to click on credit card payment and put down the number that Mishra was given by the fraudster.
The fraudster then asked Mishra to put his PIN and put down ₹70,000 in the payment option and said that Mishra would receive the payment and hung up.
After a few hours, Mishra received a message from his bank that three transactions were made from his account and ₹1.17 lakh were debited.
Mishra called up the number through which he had received the video call but there was no reply. The number was then switched off. Mishra on Saturday approached the Borivali police and registered an FIR against unidentified people.
“Mishra had received the call on June 17 and he came to the police station on Saturday which is almost a month late. We have registered the complaint and are tracing the number,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.
On July 5, a Malad-based physiotherapist was duped by unidentified men pretending to be army officials. The victim identified as Natalia Gomes (29) was contacted by a man named Shrikant Sharma who requested 22 sessions of physiotherapy and also demanded sessions for 15 of his colleagues. Gomes ended up losing ₹1.50 lakh, according to the Malad police.
On June 25, a 24-year-old physiotherapist approached the Vile Parle police after he was conned by two men impersonating Indian Army officers to the tune of ₹1 lakh. The men asked the physio to pay the amount due to him from the army as verification which would be refunded to him. However, after the transfer was made, the men were not reachable.
-
Returning from work, two men on bike killed after being hit by speeding truck
Bhiwandi: After finishing their work on Saturday evening, 25-year-old Mujammil Shaikh and Naushad Alam Ansari, residents of Govandi, were returning home. At about 8.30pm, when the two, riding the same motorcycle, reached Kharegaon Bridge on the Mumbai- Nashik Highway, near Bombay Dhaba, a speeding container truck hit them from behind, killing them on the spot. While Ansari accompanied Brother of Mujammil, Adnan Shaikh, 21, who lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station for the first time on bike as he also stayed in Govandi.
-
ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list
Mumbai: A total of 32 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region made it to the list of national toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, the results for which were announced on Sunday evening. The results improved significantly since 2019 when just 13 national rankers were from MMR. 2019 was the last year when the board released a merit list.
-
ICSE results: Schools pull out all stops to help students score better
Bishrutaa Chakraborty, a student of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim who scored 97%, said, “Semester 1 was initially difficult for us because of the change in the paper pattern. Time management was the major issue faced by most of the students in the multiple-choice questions section.” Schools also had to make an extra effort to help students adjust to the format of the multiple-choice questions.
-
ICSE Class 10 results: Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune is all-India topper
All-India Indian Certificate of Secondary Education topper Hargun Kaur Matharu, from St Mary's School, Pune, secured 99.8 per cent in the exams. She was at her younger sister's birthday party on Sunday when she got to know about the results. ICSE results were announced on Sunday and the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent. Pune also bagged the second rank as Shivani Deo secured 99.6 per cent and is the second national rank holder.
-
Presidential poll: Parties educate their legislators on voting process
Mumbai A day before the presidential elections, political parties educated their legislators about the voting process by holding meetings. Congress started the inquiry over the absence of 12 of its MLAs during the floor test of the Eknath Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party government held on July 4. Legislators from the Shinde-led faction and BJP jointly met at Hotel Trident and discussed preparations for polling for the presidential election scheduled on Monday.
