MUMBAI: A 27-year-old domestic worker was found hanging by the police in the balcony of a flat in Antop Hill on Tuesday. The police have currently registered an accidental death report, but said that they had found a suicide note in which the woman wrote that she was an honest worker and had not committed any theft. Antop Hill house help leaves suicide note, saying she committed no theft

“We found the woman hanging at around 9 am in the balcony of her 72-year-old employer’s flat,” said a police officer. “We have registered an accidental death report and are waiting for her family members to come here from Darjeeling to see if she had told them anything about being accused of stealing.”

The police said they were also checking whether there were any past complaints made to them of jewellery going missing from the employer’s house, where the domestic worker was suspected to be involved. “We are also talking to the employer to see if he accused her of being involved in a current theft,” said the police officer, adding that the woman had been working in the house for three years. “Prima facie nobody has made any charges, but when the woman’s family members come to Mumbai, things will become clearer.”

If you need support, reach out.

Helplines:

Aasra - 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation - +91 44246 40050