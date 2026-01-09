MUMBAI: Residents of Versova and Andheri West, among Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, are grappling with mounting anxiety as large infrastructure projects, traffic congestion and shrinking green spaces reshape daily life. What were once quiet, leafy pockets with a strong coastal character are today marked by noise, dust, clogged roads and fears over disappearing mangroves and public open spaces. As mega infra projects pile up, Versova-Andheri residents ask where is the liveability?

Despite their reputation as upmarket, celebrity-dominated localities dotted with high-rises, Versova and Andheri West share a familiar set of civic woes- chronic traffic snarls, illegal hawking, inadequate pedestrian infrastructure and a growing sense that development is outpacing planning. Since the civic polls are just days away, many residents have been raising these concerns at ongoing political rallies, demanding accountability from local corporators.

A major flashpoint is the proposed Versova Connector, part of the Versova–Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) alignment that is expected to eventually link with the planned coastal road corridor extending towards Kandivali and Bhayandar. Residents say the connector will terminate near Nana Nani Park, one of the last remaining public parks in the area, and fear that its pillars could come up in the middle of the green space used daily by walkers and senior citizens.

At a recent rally of BJP candidate Yogiraj Dabhadkar from Ward 59 in Versova, residents questioned the impact of the Versova–Bandra Sea Link on their neighbourhood. “With this connector, Versova will become a central transport hub. Residents who currently struggle to reach South Mumbai will benefit,” Dabhadkar said, adding that he had also taken note of long-standing civic complaints. “People here are asking for removal of illegal hawkers and protection of open spaces.”

Beyond infrastructure, the social fabric of the area is also under strain. The Versova and Yari Road belt is home to a large Koli fishing community, which residents say has been sidelined in the rush to redevelop. The community is demanding dedicated, well-planned fish markets and clearly demarcated spaces for vendors.

“We want proper segregation and planned spaces for markets and hawkers,” said Swati Loomba, an active member of the Yari Road Bachao Group. “Today, restaurants and food stalls have extended onto footpaths, leaving barely any space for pedestrians.”

Mobility remains another major concern. The area is served by Metro Line 1 and Metro Line 2A, but residents complain of insufficient road and footpath space around stations, making last-mile connectivity chaotic and unsafe. Ongoing work on Metro Line 6 around Lokhandwala and Swami Samarth Nagar has added to the problem, with barricades narrowing roads and worsening peak-hour congestion.

Adding to the pressure are hawkers at major junctions, large shopping malls, production houses, commercial offices and dense residential clusters, all competing for limited road space. Locals are also demanding a dedicated fire brigade station to serve areas such as Four Bungalows, Seven Bungalows, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara and Versova, citing the risks posed by traffic congestion and rapid redevelopment.

Redevelopment itself has emerged as a double-edged sword. Old buildings, bungalows and coastal barracks along Versova beach are being replaced by new projects from prominent real estate developers, further increasing population density.

“The biggest grievance people have is the daily traffic nightmare when they step out of their housing societies,” said BJP candidate Sayali Kulkarni from Ward 60 in Andheri. “Residents here are not against development, they simply want a better quality of life.”