Auto driver in Bhiwandi arrested for using fake registration number

The Bhiwandi Kongaon police arrested an auto rickshaw driver for fixing a fake number plate containing the registration number of a BMW car on his three-wheeler.

The auto driver claimed that he chose the number randomly. When the police stopped his vehicle and checked the number plate, they realised that it belonged to a BMW owned by a Thane resident. The auto driver was arrested for IPC Section 420 for cheating. A minor who was also involved with him in changing the auto’s number plate was also arrested.

The car owner, on the other hand, was unaware that his car number was being misused and was shocked, claimed the police.

Kongaon police said that the driver, Jitendra Patel, 32, installed a fake number plate on his rickshaw and was operating along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Pimplas Village in Bhiwandi. The police had received several complaints and while patrolling, laid a trap to nab him. The driver allegedly tried to flee when he saw the police but they caught him.

Senior police inspector of Kongaon police station, G Pingle, said, “He could not give any detailed document of his auto rickshaw. He recently made this auto from scrap and changed the original number plate with a random one. This number plate, however, matched that of the BMW car owned by a resident of Bhayander Pada, Thane. We called the owner of the BMW. He didn’t know anything about this and was equally shocked. A minor also helped this rickshaw driver in changing the number. We have arrested the driver for cheating.”