Auto driver in Bhiwandi arrested for using fake registration number
The Bhiwandi Kongaon police arrested an auto rickshaw driver for fixing a fake number plate containing the registration number of a BMW car on his three-wheeler.
The auto driver claimed that he chose the number randomly. When the police stopped his vehicle and checked the number plate, they realised that it belonged to a BMW owned by a Thane resident. The auto driver was arrested for IPC Section 420 for cheating. A minor who was also involved with him in changing the auto’s number plate was also arrested.
The car owner, on the other hand, was unaware that his car number was being misused and was shocked, claimed the police.
Kongaon police said that the driver, Jitendra Patel, 32, installed a fake number plate on his rickshaw and was operating along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Pimplas Village in Bhiwandi. The police had received several complaints and while patrolling, laid a trap to nab him. The driver allegedly tried to flee when he saw the police but they caught him.
Senior police inspector of Kongaon police station, G Pingle, said, “He could not give any detailed document of his auto rickshaw. He recently made this auto from scrap and changed the original number plate with a random one. This number plate, however, matched that of the BMW car owned by a resident of Bhayander Pada, Thane. We called the owner of the BMW. He didn’t know anything about this and was equally shocked. A minor also helped this rickshaw driver in changing the number. We have arrested the driver for cheating.”
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
