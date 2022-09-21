Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Auto, taxi drivers to go on strike from Sept 26

Auto, taxi drivers to go on strike from Sept 26

mumbai news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 08:42 PM IST

In a meeting on September 13, industries minister Uday Samant had assured the unions that a decision on fare hike would be taken by September 23

The union has demanded a revision of the minimum taxi fare from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 for 1.5km. (Hindustan Times)
The union has demanded a revision of the minimum taxi fare from 25 to 35 for 1.5km. (Hindustan Times)
ByAnkita G Menon

Mumbai: Irked by the state government’s lack of response over the decision to increase fares, the auto and taxi unions in the city have called for a strike from September 26, which is also the first day of Navratri.

Over the last two months, the unions deferred their strike twice over assurances that a decision on the fare hike will be taken soon.

“We have been demanding a fare hike from August 1. Keeping in mind the inconvenience to passengers, we have deferred the strike on assurances that fares will be increased. However, this time we are sure that we will not go back on the decision unless an official announcement on the same has been made,” said A L Quadros, general secretary, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

In a meeting on September 13, industries minister Uday Samant had assured the unions that a decision on fare hike would be taken by September 23. This prompted the unions to postpone the strike that was scheduled from September 15. A similar strike was called off from August 1 onwards due to similar assurances by the state government.

The union has demanded a revision of the minimum taxi fare from 25 to 35 for 1.5km. “The roll back on CNG is not helping, as the government has only reduced 6 per kg while the CNG prices have been increased by 32. The taxi and rickshaw drivers are losing 250 to 300 each day,” added Quadros.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out