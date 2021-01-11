Bhandara hospital fire: Markets, shops shut in district over bandh call
Markets and other commercial establishments in most parts of Bhandara remained closed on Monday in response to a bandh called the BJP to express anguish over the death of 10 infants in a fire at the district hospital.
BJP workers took out a bike rally in the Maharashtra district, appealing to people to keep their establishments closed and support the bandh.
BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, on Sunday said his party wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retired judge into the Saturday's incident in which 10 infants were killed in a blaze at the district hospital.
Medhe said they also want a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the bereaved families.
Referring to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the hospital earlier on Sunday, the MP had said they expected that he would immediately suspend the civil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailed inquiry, but nothing happened.
The BJP has taken a decision to call a bandh in Bhandara on Monday to draw the attention of the government, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra targets 50,000 shots on first day of vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body plans flood mitigation measures at Gandhi Market for ₹16.6 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 months on, two arrested for killing 75-year-old woman in Versova, Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai school bars students from writing exams citing pending fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SM Chitre, Mumbai astrophysicist and Stephen Hawking’s friend, dies at 84
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new strain of Covid-19 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region: Tata Memorial Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At ₹54,714 crore, Maharashtra topped in inviting fresh investment in October-December 2020: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra wants reservation cases of other states to be clubbed with Maratha quota petition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 23.5° C, Mumbai records highest minimum temp in January since 2011
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP fraud: Mumbai Police file 3,400-page supplementary charge sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Car designer Dilip Chhabria faces arrest for cheating comedian Kapil Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu threat in Mumbai: Byculla zoo on high alert for its 200-plus aquatic, exotic birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masks, not stopping breath, best way to prevent Covid-19 infection: IIT-Madras study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FCFS round for FYJC admissions to be held across Maharashtra from January 14 to 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu cases in Maharashtra: Be vigilant, but don’t panic, urges CM Uddhav Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox