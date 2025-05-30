Biker dies on the spot after truck rams two-wheeler in Thane

THANE: A loaded truck crashed into a motorcycle near Kopri bridge in Thane in the early hours on Thursday, causing severe head injuries to the bike rider and killing him on the spot. The deceased worked as a salesperson and was due to return to his native village in north India on June 1, his acquaintances said. Responders from the disaster management cell, Naupada police and the traffic department reached the spot swiftly and sent the body to the Thane District Government Hospital for legal and medical formalities (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accident took place near the skywalk adjacent to the gurudwara on Mumbai-Nashik road, under the jurisdiction of Naupada police station. Around 1am on Thursday, a TATA truck (registration number GJ 12 BZ 9410) carrying 35 tonnes of chemical powder from Bhuj to Kolhapur allegedly rammed into a Honda Shine bike (registration number MH 04 JA 9535) from behind. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

While the bike was registered in the name of Taslim Ansari, police confirmed that he was not the deceased. A person named Khursheed, believed to be Ansari’s brother’s colleague, was riding the bike at the time, said police.

“The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which resulted in his instant death due to severe head injuries,” said a police officer.

Responders from the disaster management cell, Naupada police and the traffic department reached the spot swiftly and sent the body to the Thane District Government Hospital for legal and medical formalities, the officer said.

Traffic police officer Abhijeet Bhat said they had identified the truck driver involved in the accident and efforts were being made to locate and nab him.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said Bhat.

The mishap caused a traffic snarl for about 30 minutes till both vehicles were removed and the road was cleared, said police. Forensic examination of both vehicles was underway, the police added.

A close acquaintance of the deceased said he was the only breadwinner in his family and was supposed to return home on June 1.

“The tragedy has devastated the family,” the person said, requesting anonymity.