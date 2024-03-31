Biker dies while overtaking truck in Thane

Thane: A 45-year-old ex-serviceman died after he lost the balance of his bike while overtaking a truck and came under its wheels in Thane on Saturday evening. According to the police, the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. Thane, India - March ,30, 2024: A truck driver crushed a biker near Central Jail in Thane, the biker died on the spot and the truck driver is absconding, The person who died in the accident in Thane is ex service man ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, March,30, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The victim has been identified as Motilal Ramdas Shirsat, a resident of Thakurli, which is located between Dombivli and Kalyan. On Saturday evening, Shirsat was headed towards Kalwa Naka when the accident occurred.

The residents of the area called the Thane Nagar police to the spot and by then Shirshat had died and was taken to the civil hospital in Thane for further procedures.

The police said that based on the identity card found in his pocket they contacted Shirshat’s family. Tukaram Pawar, an investigation officer, Thane Nagar police station said, “Shirshat lived with his two children and wife at Thakurli and worked at a security-based company in Thane. He lost his balance while overtaking the truck which hit him from behind resulting in the fatality.”

The police said that they were recording the statement of the eyewitness. The punchnama was being conducted and The Thane Nagar police have booked the truck driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.