BJP plans Pasmanda Muslim outreach amid Waqf Act row

Mumbai: In the wake of unrest in West Bengal over the recent amendments to the Waqf Act, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a targeted outreach programme to engage with Pasmanda Muslims — a socially and economically marginalised section of the Muslim community. Kochi: Union Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju with Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar addresses a press meet, in Kochi, Tuesda, April 15, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_15_2025_000177B) (PTI)

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiran Rijiju will lead a strategy workshop in Mumbai on Tuesday, aimed at sensitising the party’s state leadership and office-bearers about the campaign. The workshop will be attended by MPs, MLAs, district and taluka-level party presidents, and general secretaries.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP’s national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and other senior leaders are also expected to participate in the three-hour closed-door session in south Mumbai.

Pasmanda Muslims, often likened to Dalits and Adivasis in terms of social standing, comprise a significant portion of India’s Muslim population — reportedly over 85%. The term “Pasmanda” is derived from Persian, meaning “those left behind.”

“The workshop aims to educate party leaders about their role in conveying the facts to the community,” said a senior BJP leader. “The focus is on reaching out to Pasmanda Muslims and explaining how the amendments to the Waqf Act benefit them. It’s a step towards earning their trust and support.”

Maharashtra has over 94,000 acres of Waqf land — more than 15% of the country’s total — with more than half currently under encroachment. The issue has long been a source of contention and administrative concern.

The BJP’s minority cell, which has around 1,500 members across Maharashtra, including 250 in Mumbai, is spearheading the outreach effort. The party has planned over 150 community meetings involving local leaders, scholars, and respected figures from the community.

Wasim Khan, a leader from the BJP’s Minority Cell, said the campaign is designed to counter misinformation. “Some individuals are deliberately spreading rumours to mislead the community. We will present the facts through multilingual pamphlets and direct engagement,” he said.

Before the drive officially kicks off, around 100 minority leaders and workers will be trained as part of the initiative, following the Tuesday meeting with Minister Rijiju.