Mumbai: Weeks after facing flak for inducting former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhakar Badgujar due to his alleged underworld links, the proposed entry of two other leaders from Nashik with dubious integrity has compelled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defer the moves. BJP postpones induction of two Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders facing criminal cases

The party has put its plan of inducting Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Mama Rajwade and Sunil Bagul on hold after reports of pending criminal cases against them emerged, according to people aware of the developments.

Rajwade was recently appointed the Nashik city chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT) after his predecessor, Vilas Shinde, joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on June 29. Bagul is a deputy leader in Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction. Hours after Rajwade was elected to replace Vilas Shinde, criminal cases were registered against him and Bagul. Both approached courts for anticipatory bail and were declared to be at large by the local police.

After facing criticism and sensing the adverse reaction from people, the BJP deferred the induction of Rajwade and Bagul, which was supposed to take place in Mumbai on Thursday. “The induction is expected to take place only if the leaders get anticipatory bail during the next hearing later this week,” said a BJP leader, requesting anonymity. “Though they were scheduled to join the BJP, the party leadership was later apprised about the pending cases against the duo. The leadership has asked the district leadership to put the entry on hold to avoid further criticism.”

Reacting to the developments, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP has destroyed Maharashtra by using power, money and terror. “The BJP, which is the Bharatiya Jamavajamav (poaching leaders) Party, first registered false cases against our leaders, and when they moved court for bail, they are being inducted into the party. The leaders who are criminals for the BJP are now being inducted into the party. The BJP has destroyed Maharashtra,” Raut posted on social media.

Along with Rajwade and Bagul, three former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators—Seema Tajne, Prashant Dive, and Kamlesh Bodke—and NCP (SP) leader Ganesh Geete, all from Nashik, were also scheduled to join the BJP. However, the induction of all these leaders was also put on hold at the last minute.

The BJP had faced strong criticism from its sympathisers and from within the party for inducting Badgujar three weeks ago. The former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was embroiled in a controversy in December 2023 after photographs of him partying with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close associate Salim Kutta at a farmhouse emerged.

BJP leaders, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nitesh Rane, and Ashish Shelar, had termed Badgujar a traitor back then and demanded strict action against him. BJP MLA from Nashik West, Seema Hirey, was among the leaders who openly opposed the induction, citing the cases pending against him. Two weeks later, another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader facing a criminal case, Vilas Shinde, joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, which is the BJP’s ally in the Mahayuti government.

Ahead of local body polls across the state later this year, the Mahayuti wants to damage the Opposition, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT), which enjoys a stronghold in Nashik. “Secondly, the leaders are being wooed in the name of development through the budget of more than ₹10,000 crore earmarked for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela [in Nashik] scheduled to begin next year. This is also with the intention of damaging the Uddhav Thackeray-led party,” said another BJP leader.