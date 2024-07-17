BJP shifts focus to Mumbai Metropolitan Region after Lok Sabha debacle

Mumbai: Following a disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for the upcoming Assembly polls. The strategic shift, decided during review meetings last week, aims to offset potential losses in other regions of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with state BJP leaders. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav, newly appointed state in-charges following the party's electoral setback, conducted a series of meetings with state leadership in Mumbai. The duo also convened with the Mumbai BJP's core committee to chart a course for the city.

"There are over 60 seats in MMR, and the BJP currently holds 26 MLAs in this region," a Mumbai party leader disclosed. "We've performed well in the Lok Sabha election here and can maintain our influence in the Assembly elections too. The BJP has a strong urban electorate base, and we can improve our performance in this region."

The party leadership has instructed city leaders to intensify personal outreach in Muslim-dominated areas. "While constituencies like Mumbadevi, Shivaji Nagar, and Malad West may be challenging, areas like Byculla, with a more balanced Hindu-Muslim population, could be won with targeted efforts," explained a leader privy to the discussions. The strategy involves attempting to divert some Muslim votes while consolidating Hindu support.

Of the 36 Mumbai seats, the BJP currently holds 16. Only three of these were trailing based on Lok Sabha election votes. The party's position in the rest of the MMR is even stronger. Across Maharashtra, 48 of 103 BJP MLAs were trailing, making the MMR the most favourable region for the party.

"We've identified seats that can be wrested from the opposition with concentrated efforts," a Mumbai MLA stated. "These include Bhandup, Vikhroli, Chembur, and Anushakti Nagar in the eastern suburbs; Byculla and Worli in South and Central Mumbai; and Dindoshi and Andheri East in the western suburbs."

The BJP plans to strengthen its booth-level mechanisms and enhance outreach programmes. City leadership has been tasked with aggressively promoting the government's newly announced populist schemes to voters.

As Maharashtra's political landscape continues to evolve, the BJP's strategic pivot towards the MMR could prove crucial in shaping the outcome of the upcoming Assembly elections. With the party's traditional strongholds facing challenges, its performance in this urban heartland may well determine its political fortunes in the state.