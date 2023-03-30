Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP suspects foul play in police constable’s death

BJP suspects foul play in police constable’s death

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
Mar 30, 2023 12:49 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj on Wednesday alleged that the death of Mumbai police constable Vaibhav Kadam was not a case of suicide as he was about to turn approver in a case involving former housing minister and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Thane, India - March 29, 2023: Dead body of bodyguard Vaibhav Kadam brought to Thane Civil Hospital after he committed suicide by local train, India, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Thane, India - March 29, 2023: Dead body of bodyguard Vaibhav Kadam brought to Thane Civil Hospital after he committed suicide by local train, India, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“It’s a clear-cut murder, not a suicide,” Kamboj said in one of his tweets.

Awhad and Kadam faced charges of kidnapping and assaulting Anant Karmuse, a Thane-based engineer, at the legislator’s bungalow for posting the NCP leader’s morphed photo on social media. Kadam was found dead on the railway tracks between Nilje and Taloja in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

“I want a detailed investigation in this case which was not done in the past in the deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his manager Disha Salian, Thane trader Mansukh Hiran among others,” Kamboj said, adding, “Kadam was scared and wanted to make some revelations after he became an approver.”

Kamboj also shared a screenshot of Kadam’s social media status in which the latter stated, “My only request to the police and media is that I’m not an accused.”

The BJP leader requested chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and direct the police to file an FIR in the death.

When contacted, Awhad refused to comment on the allegations.

On March 26, Awhad had tweeted in Marathi accusing Shinde of declaring him guilty in the Karmuse assault case during his speech in the assembly when the NCP leader was not present. “The CM’s speech when the case is before the court amounts to pressuring the police and exerting mental pressure on the witnesses.”

