BJP's Thane unit to hold spiritual meetings for party workers
The Thane unit of the BJP has decided to hold spiritual meetings for the party's local workers and functionaries regularly, its office-bearer said on Saturday.
BJP's district-city chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said this initiative is aimed at helping the party cadre relax their mind and keep them motivated.
"Amid all the hectic political activities, our party workers need some peace of mind. Therefore, we have decided to regularly hold spiritual meetings for them," he said.
These sessions would be held once a month for about one hour. Besides 'satsang' (spiritual meetings), activities like breathing exercises and meditation would be part of it, he added.
"It will improve the performance of the party workers and keep them motivated," Davkhare said.
