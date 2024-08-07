BMC hospital sweeper arrested for filming female doctor while bathing

Mumbai: The Kandivali police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old sweeper employed at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospital for allegedly filming a video of a doctor while she was bathing. The accused, Jayesh Solanki, has been arrested. HT Image

According to the police, the complainant is studying MS from the hospital and has been practicing in the same civic hospital for two years.

The incident occurred around 9am on Tuesday when she was taking a bath in her room. The accused, Jayesh Solanki, kept his phone on her window and started recording her. The doctor noticed and she alerted others on the hospital premises. The hospital staff caught the person, and his mobile phone was taken. While checking his phone, they found the video, said a police officer.

Solanki, who has been working in the hospital for a decade, was taken to the Kandivali police station, and an FIR was registered against him under section 77 ( Whoever watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act...) of the BNS. As the section is bailable so he was released from the police station after completing the legal formalities. He lives in the Borivali area along with his wife and two children, said senior inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore of Kandivali police station.