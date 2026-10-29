BMC identifies 10 arterial roads for pre-Diwali cleanliness drive

Mumbai: By Diwali, 10 arterial roads across the city will wear a spic and span look as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued detailed guidelines for a special cleanliness drive aimed at curbing pollution and maintaining air quality. The civic body will deploy departmental and contractual manpower, along with machinery such as mechanical power sweepers, litter pickers, JCBs, dumpers, misting machines and water sprinklers to aid implementation, officials said (Hindustan Times)

Assistant municipal commissioners and zonal deputy municipal commissioners will oversee the special drive, which commenced on Wednesday and will continue till November 7. Funds worth ₹15 lakh have been earmarked for each ward under which the 10 roads fall to carry out various cleanliness activities.

The 10 roads where the drive will be implemented are the BKC Connector, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, SV Road, Link Road, Carter Road and Sion-Mankhurd Road.

The guidelines, issued on the instructions of municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, lay down procedures for sweeping, removal of accumulated dust and construction and demolition (C&D) waste, deployment of machinery, and daily monitoring and reporting. The civic body will deploy departmental and contractual manpower, along with machinery such as mechanical power sweepers, litter pickers, JCBs, dumpers, misting machines and water sprinklers to aid implementation, officials said.

According to the guidelines, ward offices must undertake intensive sweeping and scraping of roads, including road dividers, medians, traffic islands, footpaths and kerbs. Accumulated roadside dust and silt must be removed promptly, while construction and demolition waste collected during the drive must be transported for safe disposal. Water sprinkling and misting must be carried out at identified dust-prone locations.

“Assistant engineers in the solid waste management department will prepare day-wise action plans under the guidance of their respective assistant municipal commissioners. Ward officials have been directed to ensure that workers are provided with uniforms, protective gear, cleaning tools and safety equipment,” said a civic official.

The guidelines prescribe daily monitoring and documentation of the work, including locations covered, activities undertaken, manpower engaged, machinery deployed, quantities of dust and waste collected, and disposal details. Ward offices must submit geo-tagged photographs and videos showing conditions before and after the cleaning work.

Zonal and ward-level engineers will assess requirements for additional machinery and manpower beyond the resources available under existing contracts, coordinate deployment and submit proposals for approval wherever necessary. Progress reports will be compiled centrally by the solid waste management department, the guidelines state.