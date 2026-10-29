BMC identifies 10 arterial roads for pre-Diwali cleanliness drive
Assistant municipal commissioners and zonal deputy municipal commissioners will oversee the special drive, which commenced on Wednesday and will continue till November 7
Mumbai: By Diwali, 10 arterial roads across the city will wear a spic and span look as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued detailed guidelines for a special cleanliness drive aimed at curbing pollution and maintaining air quality.
Assistant municipal commissioners and zonal deputy municipal commissioners will oversee the special drive, which commenced on Wednesday and will continue till November 7. Funds worth ₹15 lakh have been earmarked for each ward under which the 10 roads fall to carry out various cleanliness activities.
The 10 roads where the drive will be implemented are the BKC Connector, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road, SV Road, Link Road, Carter Road and Sion-Mankhurd Road.
The guidelines, issued on the instructions of municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, lay down procedures for sweeping, removal of accumulated dust and construction and demolition (C&D) waste, deployment of machinery, and daily monitoring and reporting. The civic body will deploy departmental and contractual manpower, along with machinery such as mechanical power sweepers, litter pickers, JCBs, dumpers, misting machines and water sprinklers to aid implementation, officials said.
According to the guidelines, ward offices must undertake intensive sweeping and scraping of roads, including road dividers, medians, traffic islands, footpaths and kerbs. Accumulated roadside dust and silt must be removed promptly, while construction and demolition waste collected during the drive must be transported for safe disposal. Water sprinkling and misting must be carried out at identified dust-prone locations.
“Assistant engineers in the solid waste management department will prepare day-wise action plans under the guidance of their respective assistant municipal commissioners. Ward officials have been directed to ensure that workers are provided with uniforms, protective gear, cleaning tools and safety equipment,” said a civic official.
The guidelines prescribe daily monitoring and documentation of the work, including locations covered, activities undertaken, manpower engaged, machinery deployed, quantities of dust and waste collected, and disposal details. Ward offices must submit geo-tagged photographs and videos showing conditions before and after the cleaning work.
Zonal and ward-level engineers will assess requirements for additional machinery and manpower beyond the resources available under existing contracts, coordinate deployment and submit proposals for approval wherever necessary. Progress reports will be compiled centrally by the solid waste management department, the guidelines state.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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