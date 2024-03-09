BMC inaugurates city’s first multipurpose housing for working women

Mumbai: In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) built a multipurpose housing for working women in Goregaon West, which was inaugurated on Friday by Mumbai’s guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the presence of local leaders. Five such facilities will be inaugurated in the upcoming year, said BMC. Mumbai’s guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the hostel on Friday in the presence of local leaders

In Goregaon West, the multipurpose housing will facilitate 180 women and has been available in a 16-story building.

The concept was first proposed by a group of women in 2014 when the Development Plan (DP) was prepared. This was then included in the DP for five different centres by the gender empowerment and planning departments, which includes a centre for elderly and children’s daycare, an old age home, a student’s home and even an Aadhar Kendra with a skill centre.

According to a BMC press statement, Dr Prachi Jambhekar, director (Planning), stated that this facility was built on BMC land close to Goregaon station to facilitate easy access for women workers and entrepreneurs.

The centre is not just a residential place. A commercial space is also open for self-help groups to operate their business. BMC officials and urban planners involved in the execution of this project explained that according to their study, five aspects hold women back from excelling in their careers, and the focus of this facility is to provide support in these aspects for them to excel.

Besides stay facilities for working women, stay facilities for women in distress or emergency are also facilitated. “Women in distress or emergency can take temporary shelter here.” said an official.

Along with the dormitory facility on the 16th floor, the first three floors will be available for entertainment and recreational purposes. A canteen facility and a self-cooking facility for preparing meals. have been arranged within the building

The DP 2034 has set a goal for the BMC to increase women’s participation in the city’s economic development. The Gender Advisory Committee had suggested the establishment of various well-equipped housing facilities, training centres, skill development centres, and nurseries for working women and entrepreneurs.