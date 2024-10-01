Mumbai: In the aftermath of the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar on May 13, which killed 17 and injured 75, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) formulated the draft policy for hoardings in August. It was aimed to be citizen-friendly, and for the first time it prioritized environmental concerns over revenue generation. BMC receives 386 suggestions on draft hoarding policy; MMRDA opposes revenue share

Over a month later, the civic body has received 386 suggestions and objections on the draft policy – most crucial among all being Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) voicing its objection on revenue sharing on hoardings put up along Link Road, Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

Revenue share between BMC and other government agencies on a 50:50 basis, in addition to paying a licence fee to BMC, is one of the key factors of the policy.

Soon after the proposal was tabled, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had declined the revenue share, said a civic official.

An official from BMC’s licence department told HT: “The 368 suggestions and objections have been collected both online and offline. We will scrutinize them according to the subject. There are many objections on LED display lights and video advertisements. We have submitted all suggestions to IIT Bombay. Experts from the institute will study and incorporate them in the final policy.”

The official underscored that many residents have opposed video advertisements as they feel they are a distraction for drivers on the road. For the same reason, there is also an objection to billboards mounted on vehicles, both moving and stationary.

A senior MMRDA official said, “BMC has a policy allowing private landowners to install hoardings on their property by applying and paying a licence fee. However, as a government agency, MMRDA is required to share 50% of the revenue generated from such hoardings with BMC. MMRDA has therefore requested clarification on this matter. Additionally, since MMRDA serves as the special planning authority (SPA) for several areas within BMC’s jurisdiction, where road infrastructure is limited, it has sought further clarification from BMC.”