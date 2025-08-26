BMC reins in shops overstepping premises in CSMT subway

MUMBAI: In a bid to clear encroachments in the pedestrian underpass at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) junction, the BMC issued notices to all the 50 shops there last week, demanding an assurance within three days that none of their belongings or furniture would exceed their premises. By Monday, most of the shops had responded to the civic body and acted in accordance. Mumbai, India - Aug. 25, 2025: View of CSMT subway after hawker were removed by BMC at CSMT, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 25, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Nonetheless, hawkers not associated with the shops started flooding the subway to sell goods towards the evening, emphatic that the order did not apply to them.

“All the shops were given notices, as many of them used to lay their goods out for display to sell them,” said Rajendra Khurt, chairman of Swami Samarth, the association that overlooks the shops. “We have written to the BMC, declaring that we have not kept any articles, chairs or boxes outside the shops. It is a good step, as this concerns the safety of the huge number of pedestrians walking to and from the station.”

On Monday, Prashant Kachare, the son of a shop owner who had just returned after submitting the disclosure agreement to the BMC, said that since owners were not always present at the shops, their employees would sometimes bring goods out if sales had been low. “Now all of us will ensure that it won’t happen, as the BMC has warned that action will be taken against us if we are caught,” he said.

On Monday, as Khurt stated, most of the shops that would bring part of their merchandise out, like toys and clothes, kept to their premises. But as evening neared, hawkers from outside freely set up their wares along the sides of the subway. “The notice is for the shops; it doesn’t apply to us,” said a hawker who refused to give his name. “Hawking is not allowed anyway, so if the BMC or police come, we will just run.”

Jaydeep More, assistant commissioner of A ward, explained the action against the shops. “While we take regular action against the hawkers coming into the subway from outside, catching the shops’ violations was harder, as they would take their goods inside at a moment’s notice,” he said. “Hence this step to control them. We have also asked for their rent agreements, as the shops are very old and we want to ensure proper documentation and checks.”