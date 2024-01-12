BMC to construct new footpaths for 22 roads at GMLR junction

Mumbai: In a bid to create roads safer for pedestrians, the M East ward is creating footpaths on 22 roads under the Pedestrian First policy at the Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) junction. Pegged at ₹6.15 crore, the decision to create pedestrian space was following a meeting between the civic chief and administrator IS Chahal and the ward officer on January 6. HT Image

Chahal, in his budget speech last year, said, “This year, we will map the footpath facilities for all major roads of more than 9 metres in width and wherever the footpath is found to be absent or not in good shape, a new CC footpath with smooth walking quality and international surface designs will be constructed in fast-track mode.” Chahal also stated that the BMC roads department has impaneled urban road designers to design these footpaths.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the Pedestrian First policy, it stated that earlier streets were designed keeping in mind the vehicular traffic. But now the focus will be on the “end users first” aspect of street design where the emphasis will be to provide a safe, comfortable building with uninterrupted passage to the end users so that they are not forced to share the carriageway with vehicles risking their lives.

The new footpaths will have tactile ground surface indicators having a specific function and imparting specific information. There will be warning indicators to warn of either a hazard or a destination.

Alka Sasane, assistant commissioner, M east ward told HT, “GMLR is being made encroachment free. The footpaths are being created and made walkable, and we are removing all obstacles as per the Pedestrian First policy. There are approximately 140 footpaths in M east ward, but 22 roads will be taken up around GMLR to create new footpaths.”

Additionally, there will be a clock tower installed at the Indian Oil Junction just like the one in CSMT. “The junction was an accident-prone area, and we have designed it by roping in an architect,” Sasane said.

Some of the roads taken up to create footpaths in M East ward are from RC Marg to RCF gate no 4; from RC Marg to Rane Chawl; Balaji Mandir to VN Purav Marg; on Ramdev Mourya Marg; from Deonar village to Mahalaxmi Mandir and on BKSD road.

Chahal had directed all assistant commissioners to remove encroachments and parking from footpaths and follow IRC code 103 of 2012 and Harmonised Guidelines and Standard for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021.