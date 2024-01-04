Thane: When 1994 batch IPS officer Ashutosh Dumbre took charge as Thane police commissioner in early December, he ordered police personnel under his command to go all out against drug cartels. Though this boosted the motivation of officers in the anti-narcotics cell, no one had anticipated that an officer would jump into a creek under the cover of darkness to nab a person accused under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Boss’ order: API jumps into creek to nab NDPS accused

That exactly what transpired on the night of December 30, when assistant police inspector Krushna Gore plunged into the Thane creek to arrest the 23-year-old Arbaj Ansari, who was accused in a case registered at the Shanti Nagar police station. The case pertained to recovery of 60-gram MD, and one other accused was arrested, but Ansari remained at large. Four members of the anti-narcotics cell laid a trap for Ansari at Eidgah on December 30 following a tip-off. But the accused was somehow alerted to their presence and tried to flee from the scene, setting off the unprecedented chase.

“We were all searching for Ansari when we noticed him fleeing and started running behind him. We planned to nab him once he reached the other side, but after a kilometre or so, he suddenly jumped into the creek and started swimming. That’s when Krushna Gore took the plunge,” said an officer from the anti-narcotics cell.

Though his colleagues were not sure about his move as there were no lights and swimming in an unknown waterbody was fraught with risks, Gore dived more than 100 meters and swam through putrid, foul-smelling waters to nab the accused.

“Ansari was refusing to come out. So, Gore fought with him, and somehow, using all his strength, brought him to the end of the creek,” said the officer.

The shore was covered in black slime, and it was difficult to even walk on it. But Gore managed to hold on to Ansari till his team reached the spot from the other side and found that the accused was carrying 30-gram MD in his pocket. More MD was recovered from him subsequently, taking the total to 80 gram worth ₹1.25 lakh.

“I never thought that he would jump into the creek. But he clearly wanted to escape through any route,” said Gore. He said though Ansari was a fast swimmer, he was likely tired and short of breath by the time Gore jumped into the creek and grabbed him from behind.

“He resisted me tooth and nail and I had to put in a lot of effort to pull him to the shore despite the black, slimy mud. All I knew was that I needed to nab him,” he said.

“Thane police is geared up and has been keeping an eye on all illegal activities going on in the commissionerate. We will continue the good work,” said Dumbre.