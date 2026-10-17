MUMBAI: The boundaries of three additional koliwadas – settlements of Mumbai’s traditional fishing communities – will be demarcated, while the expanded areas of five previously surveyed koliwadas will also be incorporated into their boundaries, the state government announced on Friday.. Boundaries of 3 additional koliwada’s to be marked, five others amended

The three koliwadas to be included in these surveys are: Dahisar Gaothan, Kandarpada Gaothan-Dahisar and Kandarpada Gaothan-Eksar. According to an order issued by the state revenue department, the five koliwadas where additional areas will be included within the surveyed boundaries are: Khar-Danda, Juhu Koliwada, Juhu-Moragaon Koliwada, Madh and Versova.

The decision follows the completion of boundary surveys in 23 of the 29 koliwadas identified in the Mumbai Suburban district. However, certain areas were left out of the earlier surveys, while representations were received from public representatives, who complained that some koliwadas had been altogether excluded.

Demarcating the koliwadas’ boundaries is important as it protects Mumbai’s native fishing communities, and helps to resolve land and property disputes. Besides, there have been attempts to declare some of these traditional settlements as “slums”, benefitting builders while putting the future of these settlements in jeopardy.

Recent developments follow a report submitted by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, based on which the state government decided to demarcate additional areas in the five surveyed koliwadas and include the three previously unsurveyed koliwadas in the plan..

Last week, the state government constituted a high-level committee to resolve the long-pending issue of demarcating seven koliwadas in the Mumbai City district. The committee, headed by the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, will examine objections received regarding the survey maps prepared for the demarcation and submit its recommendation report to the government within three months. The committee has been constituted to complete the demarcation for seven koliwadas in the Mumbai City district. These settlements are in Sewri, Sion, Colaba, Mahim (including the Mahim market), Mandvi–Princess Dock, Worli and Cuffe Parade.

Earlier, site inspections and surveys had been conducted to prepare maps for demarcating Mumbai’s koliwadas. Various authorities had raised objections to the boundaries shown on these maps. The government has therefore decided to constitute a committee to resolve the objections and finalise the demarcation.