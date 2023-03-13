Car rams into truck parked in right lane on EEH; 1 dead

Mumbai: A 42-year-old man died after his car crashed into a pickup vehicle parked on the right lane of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in the early hours of Sunday. The driver of the pickup truck has been arrested. HT Image

The deceased – identified as Sandeep Gund – was returning to his home in Kurla from Thane.

“It appears that Gund – father of two daughters – was at high speed and could not control his car and dashed into the Bolero pickup from behind. Due to the impact of the incident, he sustained a severe injury to his chest and head. A passer-by rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said senior inspector Yogesh Chinchole, Vikhroli Police Station.

The passer-by then informed the police control room and Vikhroli Police were alerted about the accident. A police patrolling van reached the spot and conducted a panchnama.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the driver of the pickup truck as he had parked his vehicle in the right lane on the EEH.

“The tyre of the accused’s vehicle, which was carrying watermelons, had been punctured. He told the police that since it was night, he could not take help of anyone and therefore he had parked it on the right side and was changing the punctured tyre,” said a police officer.