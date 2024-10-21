Mumbai: A private male nurse who was hired to take care of a 67-year-old man has been booked on Sunday for transferring money from the ailing man’s account to his own account, via an instant mobile payment service app, without his knowledge or consent. The police have registered the case based on a complaint from the man’s son. Case registered against male nurse for transferring patient’s money

According to the police, the complainant, Ajai S, 39, lives in Chandivali, Powai, along with his wife and senior citizen parents. His father, who has a swelling in his brain, was admitted in Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, from August 28 to September 7 for treatment. He was later discharged and brought home. As Ajay and his wife were both working in private firms, they hired a male nurse, from a nurse bureau based in Vikhroli (East), to look after the recovering man.

The male nurse, Kamlesh Meena, was assigned to work from 8am to 8pm from September 8 to 21 till the old man’s health improved. The fee for his service was paid to the nurse bureau he was employed at. While going over his father’s bank account statement, Ajay noticed that ₹50,000 was transferred from his father’s Gpay to Meena’s account on September 20. He alleged, in his complaint, that Meena took advantage of the father’s illness and discreetly noted his UPI pin and password.

Due to his illness, the elderly man could not file a case, so Ajay approached the Powai police and filed a complaint, said the police. On Sunday, an FIR was registered against Kamlesh Meena against 66 (c) (identity theft) of the IT Act and 306 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.