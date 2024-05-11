CET cell reschedules exam of 252 students due to tech snag

Mumbai: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Friday was forced to reschedule the second session of engineering CET for 252 students due to a technical snag in the first session at the RR Info exam centre in Borivali. HT Image

“The examination for 252 students of the second session will be now conducted on May 15 or 16,” Mahendra Warbhuvan, commissioner, CET cell, said.

Around 186 students reached the exam centre near LN College for CET for the morning session. However, due to technical issues, the centre failed to start examinations on time resulting in parents waiting outside panicking.

Sonal Ghag, parent of a student, said, “We reached the centre from Mulund by 7.30am for the morning session examination, and the administration allowed students to enter the gate as per schedule. By 8, all students entered the gate and the exam started at 9. But we panicked when we learned around 10.30am that the exam was yet to start due to a technical glitch.”

Ghag said that the morning session students came out of the examination centre after 3.30pm.

In this situation, parents demanded that the exam be rescheduled, and students should be allowed home. But the administration did not allow it. The situation became even more chaotic when students from the afternoon session entered the centre.

“The centre management made the students sit on a plastic chair for almost eight hours without water, food or refreshment. After the chaos, the centre arranged some soft drinks and biscuits for the students and gave the choice to students to reschedule the second examination session,” said another parent.

CET for engineering admission is scheduled between May 5 and 17 at the various centres across the state in two sessions a day.