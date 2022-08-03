Chana vendor duped by frauds posing as army officers
Mumbai A 45-year-old vendor, who sells chana in a stall outside Breach Candy Hospital on the Bhulabhai Desai road at Cumballa Hill, was cheated to the tune of ₹16,400 by frauds posing as army officers.
The vendor, Ravindra Achhelal Pal, a resident of Banganga tank locality, informed the Malabar Hill police that on July 25 he got a call from a person named Rahul, who claimed to be the purchase officer of the Indian Army. He informed him that they wanted to purchase 20 kg roasted chana for the jawans.
“I told him that my rate is ₹600 per kilogram and he agreed. Then, he asked me to deliver the chana at the earliest to their Colaba address,” said Pal.
On July 31, Pal took a cab and reached the address and waited for an hour for someone to show up and take the delivery. When no one turned up, Pal called Rahul, when he was informed that nobody was available on account of it being Sunday. He then gave Pal a number and asked him to call it for his money.
“When Pal dialled the number, he was told to pay a small amount as deposit to be refunded with the amount of ₹12,200 payable to him – ₹12,000 for the roasted chana and ₹200 taxi fare,” said a police officer from the Malabar Hill police station.
When Pal deposited ₹1 in the account number, he was sent ₹2 back. “Though I could suspect foul play, I trusted him when they sent me ₹2 back. Hence, I deposited a total of ₹16,400,” said Pal.
Not only did he not receive any refund, the frauds asked him to pay ₹28,000 more. Pal then approached the Malabar Hill police and filed a case.
-
8-year-old dies after pesticide fumes in Bengaluru, parents in hospital: Report
An eight-year old-girl, identified as Ahana, died after suspected pesticide poisoning in Vasant Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, while Ahana's parents, Vinod Kumar and Nisha, are still being treated at a private hospital. The incident happened after their rented house was sprayed with pesticides for pest control. The family had hence relocated to their home in Kerala for the period. However, they came back earlier than planned on Monday. Neighbours rushed in to find Ahana unconscious.
-
Hire trained guards to ensure smooth flow of traffic, Lucknow DM tells schools
LUCKNOW The district administration on Wednesday asked schools to hire trained guards for smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and to ensure that no vehicles are parked outside the institutions at the time when they get over. On Wednesday, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar inspected the area around La Martiniere Girls' College to assess the traffic situation. The DM held a meeting with the school management and directed authorities to hire trained guards to man traffic.
-
42 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Haridwar jail
Forty-two prisoners in Haridwar jail have been tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Wednesday. On July 28 and 29, prisoners in the district prison were tested for Hepatitis B and simultaneously Covid-19 RT-PCR test was also conducted. According to the district health officials, the Covid-19 test results were received from the laboratory on Tuesday evening while all 42 prisoner who tested positive were asymptomatic.
-
24-year-old dies after touching overhead wire of local train
Mumbai: A 24-year-old man, travelling on the roof of a local train, succumbed to severe burn injuries on Tuesday after hKhan, a resident of Sewreetouched the overhead wire. The incident took place on Monday at Chunabhatti railway station. Since the man's wallet and clothes were charred, he was unidentified until Wednesday. At 5.45pm on Monday after the incident was reported, the train was halted and the power supply was disconnected so that the victim could be rescued.
-
Disproportionate assets: Vigilance to submit charge sheet against IAS officer
The Uttarakhand vigilance department on Wednesday said that it will soon file a charge sheet against retired IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. “We have gathered sufficient evidence, including what our teams collected from Lucknow and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to support the allegations against Yadav in the case,” director of the state vigilance department, Amit Sinha said. Interestingly, Yadav served in the Uttar Pradesh government four years ago before returning to Uttarakhand in 2019.
