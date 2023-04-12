CIDCO to fill vacancies to give impetus to city projects

NAVI MUMBAI: CIDCO has decided on a recruitment drive for filling up class-I posts to give fillip to social infrastructure projects in the city. The corporation will recruit for posts of Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Transportation Engineer, Senior Planner, Economist, Assistant Law Officer, etc. HT Image

Said Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director, CIDCO, “CIDCO has a challenge before it to complete the various projects undertaken in time and since there is a need for skilled human resources. Therefore, under the guidance of Government of Maharashtra, the recruitment of Class-I cadre in various departments of CIDCO is initiated. Accordingly, CIDCO appeals to eligible candidates to participate in the recruitment process and to witness the progress of the state.”

According to Chief minister Eknath Shinde, “The ambitious projects of CIDCO like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mass Housing, Navi Mumbai Metro, NAINA, and Corporate Park are in progress. The Government has emphasized on the transformation of Navi Mumbai into an international city and raising the standard of living of the residents of Navi Mumbai through these ambitious projects. The recruitment process will give an impetus to the works related to these projects and will also help to make the services given by CIDCO to the citizens of Navi Mumbai more speedy and efficient.”

CIDCO has undertaken the recruitment of class-I posts namely Executive Engineer (Civil), Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), Executive Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Transportation Engineer, Senior Planner, Economist and Assistant Law Officer.