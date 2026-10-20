Citizens’ action brings errant builder to book in Andheri
MUMBAI: A neighbourhood covered in dust, demolition debris crashing onto the pavement, and citizens who waged a battle against an errant developer -- and emerged triumphant
MUMBAI: A neighbourhood covered in dust, demolition debris crashing onto the pavement, and citizens who waged a battle against an errant developer -- and emerged triumphant. Residents of the Apna Ghar locality in Andheri (west) felt vindicated when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice to DGS Land Developer (India) Pvt Ltd for multiple violations of air pollution mitigation guidelines during the demolition of the ten-storey Kamdhenu Society in Oshiwara on Monday.
The notice, issued by the BMC’s K-West ward, directs the developer to stop work immediately. Citing the state government’s air pollution mitigation guidelines, the notice lists eight violations. It states that the site lacked a functional dust-extraction system with appropriate air pollution control technology, and that the demolition as well as concreting work was being carried out without adequately covering the site.
The site also lacked proper storage of loose soil, construction material and debris as it had not covered or enclosed them, while material had also been dumped on the road and footpath. The developer had also failed to provide a vehicle tyre-washing facility, the notice states. The ward office has also directed the local police to remove all persons involved in carrying out the work from the site.
The civic action follows complaints from a determined group of citizens, the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association (LOCA), who had been documenting the alleged violations through videos and posted them on social media. They backed this up with written complaints to the BMC for eight to ten days.
Karan Jotwani, co-founder of Andheri LOCA, said that inadequate dust-control measures had left the neighbourhood covered in a thick layer of dust, exposing the residents of several buildings to health hazards.
“The haze caused by the dust was so bad that nothing was visible. With the city’s air quality dipping, the builder’s actions made air quality in the neighbourhood plummet,” he said.
Dhaval Shah, co-founder of Andheri LOCA, said, “The builder was so reckless that, today, some of the debris fell onto the road and footpath. Thankfully, no one was injured,“ he said
HT reached out to Rohit Shukla , chief marketing officer, DGS Land Developer (India) Pvt Ltd via email, but didn’t receive a response.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More
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