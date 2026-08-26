CM orders guardian ministers, MLAs to monitor school repairs amid CJP drive

MUMBAI: The Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) recently launched ‘School Thik Karo’ movement, which has shone the spotlight on critical gaps in government school infrastructure and teaching systems, has prompted the state government into action. On Monday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed guardian ministers and ruling party MLAs to make the time and monitor the quality of repairs being carried out in schools and ensure they are completed on time. CJP volunteers had visited the Colaba Market School on August 19, 2026. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, a CJP delegation met school education minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday and requested him to allow his department’s officials join their campaign so that they can see for themselves the poor condition of schools and chalk out an improvement plan.

After videos of CJP members’ inspections of the schools – which laid bare government apathy – went viral on social media, rural development minister Jaykumar Gore and Bhuse held a meeting to review school infra across districts. Condition of the buildings, classrooms, drinking water facility, toilets, electricity, cleanliness, maintenance and repairs, and other essential facilities required for education were reviewed, following which district level officers were asked to step up and drive a resolution.

The issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Monday, where the chief minister questioned Bhuse about the drawbacks ailing the school system. During the meeting, several ministers pointed to the inadequate funds for repairs and to set right basic facilities in the schools, even as Bhuse informed that “most of the schools were in a good condition, and only those in a poor state were attracting media glare and gaining publicity on social media”, people aware of developments said.

“If most of schools are in a good condition and fewer schools require repairs, infrastructure and facilities our guardian ministers and MLAs in respective districts need to spend time there. It will help expedite quality work, and not invite bad publicity. We also need to create awareness about the large number of schools are in good conditions,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said guardian ministers and respective district administrations can utilise more funds from District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) wherever necessary.

In a separate meeting on Monday, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde also told Bhuse to use more than 15% of funds from DPDC instead of existing 5% allocated to schools for various repair works. “If more fund is needed over the allocated limit, use up to 15% for the schools and provide better infrastructure,” said Shinde.

CJP members meet Bhuse

Meanwhile, a CJP delegation led by its national coordinator Akshay Shinde and state coordinator Pranay Ahire, requested Bhuse on Tuesday to depute a committee from the school education department to accompany CJP’s representatives during their school inspections. The delegation also raised concerns over difficulties in obtaining information from officials during their visits.

After the meeting with Bhuse, Shinde told media, “Apart from asking for a government delegation, we also highlighted many issues we came across and pointed out that officers were not forthcoming with information. The minister asked us to approach the secretary of the department if we faced any problems.” He added, the minister had assured the delegation that the government was willing to address problems they had highlighted during the inspections.

“We had a good discussion with the CJP delegation. We will always welcome positive suggestions, which we will be happy to implement,” said Bhuse. “I suggest CJP members to directly connect with the secretary of the department if they face problems.”

A letter submitted to the minister and signed by CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke, stated the party had started inspecting government schools to draw attention to basic lacunae that were an impediment to education. “The issue of education is not political but related to the future of our country,” the letter stated, stressing on every student’s right to quality education. The CJP also sought transparent permissions for school inspections at district, taluka and other administrative levels so that its campaign does not face obstruction.

Earlier, on Monday, CJP leaders met the additional municipal commissioner seeking permission to inspect Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools. Ahire said the civic administration had assured them that a joint meeting involving the municipal commissioner, CJP representatives and the BMC school education department would be arranged soon.