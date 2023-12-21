CM Shinde visits RSS headquarters, non-committal on caste census

NAGPUR: Notwithstanding Sangh Parivar’s opposition to a caste-based census in the country, chief minister Eknath Shinde remained non-committal on the issue saying Maharashtra was a progressive state with prevailing religious and social harmony. Nagpur, Dec 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale and others pay tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Reshimbaug, in Nagpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)

Talking to media persons on Wednesday after paying tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar at their memorials, Shinde said an appropriate decision on caste-based census would be taken after considering the opinion of all sections of society and sentiments of people.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On Tuesday, Shridhar Ghadge, a senior RSS leader and chief of its Vidarbha unit, opposed caste-based census, saying it would hamper social well-being and national unity.

Responding to Ghadge’s remarks, Shinde emphasised Maharashtra’s progressive nature and unique cultural traditions, where diverse communities coexist harmoniously. He reiterated the commitment to making an informed decision, which respects the sentiments of people, after consulting all sections of society.

While BJP ministers and legislators traditionally visit the memorials of Hedgewar and Golwalkar annually during the winter session in Nagpur, this year marked the first joint visit with Sena (Shinde faction) legislators.

Shinde, who formed an alliance with the BJP last year to establish an alternative government, justified the visit to Hedgewar Smruti Mandir citing personal inspiration and energy. He engaged in discussions with RSS office bearers during the visit, receiving a warm welcome from RSS national co-communication chief Sunil Deshpande.

Shinde said that the Shiv Sena and BJP are working together in a progressive state with all the castes. “We are taking all decisions considering people’s feelings. The issue of Hindutva and the RSS’s office here has nothing to do with it and there is no politics in it. We are preserving the Hinduism in the thought of Balasaheb Thackeray and we are working on that thought only,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to the principles of Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, Shinde emphasised that their actions are aimed at ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens irrespective of caste or creed.