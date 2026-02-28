CM, Sunetra fly VSR despite Sena boycott

Mumbai: Even as the Shiv Sena led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has decided to boycott flights operated by VSR Ventures after its Learjet 45 crash killed former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 28, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday travelled on a VSR Ventures aircraft from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a Marathi Bhasha Din programme. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Feb. 27, 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar during a meeting regarding the death of former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. (@RRPSpeaks/X via PTI Photo)(PTI02_27_2026_000338B) (@RRPSpeaks)

The development comes days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered an audit of the company’s operations and grounded some of its Learjet 45 aircraft. It remains unclear whether the aircraft used by Fadnavis and Sunetra Pawar was among those under scrutiny. The BJP and the NCP have not announced any formal decision to avoid the company’s flights.

On Wednesday, the Shinde-led Sena had advised its ministers to refrain from using VSR Ventures flights until the DGCA probe is completed.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has intensified his demand for the registration of a first information report (FIR) in connection with the crash, saying several questions remain unanswered nearly a month after the incident.

On Friday afternoon, Rohit Pawar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence, Shivtirth, seeking his support in pressing for an FIR and an independent probe into the crash at Baramati airport.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rohit Pawar said, “If the police are not registering an FIR, this is a very unfortunate thing. Raj Thackeray said that he knew Ajit Pawar closely and has promised justice. We want to see if it’s an accident or a conspiracy.” He added that he had attempted to file FIRs at three different police stations but was unsuccessful.

Thackeray, addressing reporters, said the circumstances surrounding the crash warranted a thorough inquiry. “Rohit Pawar has explained the technical aspects. If attempts to file an FIR at three places have not succeeded, it creates room for suspicion,” he said.

Separately, Rohit Pawar met Fadnavis and urged him to allow the filing of an FIR to enable an independent and transparent investigation. The memorandum named VSR Ventures, the DGCA, Arrow—a company involved in aviation coordination in Maharashtra—and other concerned officials whose roles, he said, should be examined.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report into the crash over the weekend.