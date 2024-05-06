Congress alleges violations by Mahayuti in campaign advertisements, calls for action

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday complained to the state’s chief electoral officer, S Chockalingam, about the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s campaign advertisements violating the model code of conduct and spreading communal disharmony. HT Image

On Sunday afternoon, the state Congress chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe, met with election officers at Mantralaya to hand over the complaint letter.

It stated: “I am writing to bring to your attention serious violations of the model code of conduct and various electoral laws perpetrated by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and its affiliated candidates, as well as Shiv Sena (Shinde group) and NCP (Ajit Pawar group). It has come to our attention that the aforementioned parties have engaged in activities that not only violate the sanctity of elections but also pose a threat to the social fabric of our nation.”

The Congress has attached a copy of an advertisement issued by the BJP on May 5 with the letter. The advertisement, carried by most major newspapers, read, “Where do you want to see celebrations because of your votes? In India or in Pakistan?”

The Congress has alleged that the content was not only deeply divisive but also insinuated that voting for certain parties would lead to undesirable consequences akin to celebrations in Pakistan. The rhetoric, it said, was not only false but also exploited sentiments of nationalism for political gains in violation of sections 123(3A) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as well as section 153A of the Indian Penal Code. These legal provisions prohibit the promotion of feelings of enmity or hatred between different classes of citizens on the grounds of religion, race, caste, community, or language, including for the furtherance of electoral prospects.

The letter further accused the Mahayuti of publishing false statements about the character and conduct of opposition candidates with the intent of affecting election results, in violation of section 171G of the Indian Penal Code. It also demanded a ban on errant candidates.

Additional electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni said they had received the complaint. “We will examine the complaint and advertisement and take action as per rules,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Why is only Congress getting hurt because of the advertisement? On many occasions, Pakistan has said that BJP must get defeated.”