ByMegha Sood
May 09, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The police suspect that Pawar might have died due to liver failure and/or kidney failure which would become clear only after receipt of the chemical analysis report, which is awaited

MUMBAI: The probe into the mysterious death of a 30-year-old constable, Vishal Pawar, has revealed that despite suffering from jaundice he had consumed alcohol at least 10 to 12 times on April 27, the day of the incident.

According to Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP), the initial medical report of Pawar stated that he was suffering from jaundice when he was admitted to the hospital. “We have recorded the statements of all the bars and pubs where he had consumed alcohol on the date of the incident and found that he had tried to pawn his gold ring with the owner of a bar to consume more alcohol,” said a police officer from Dadar GRP.

The police suspect that Pawar might have died due to liver failure and/or kidney failure which would become clear only after receipt of the chemical analysis report, which is awaited.

Earlier this week, the investigators found out that Pawar had given a false statement to the Kopri police that he had been assaulted by members of a “fatka gang” after he went to confront them after they robbed his mobile handset on the night of April 27 when he was going to Thane by a local train.

Officials privy to the investigation said that there were many discrepancies in his statement to the Kopri police and the probe revealed that Pawar was in Dadar around 11.40 pm on April 27 and had visited some bars and restaurants.

Pawar, in his statement, told the railway police that the gang injected him with poison and also forced some liquid into his mouth. He said that he fell unconscious soon after that and crawled back to Matunga station at around 2 am and boarded a Thane train to go home after he regained consciousness.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Constable’s consumed excessive alcohol despite having jaundice: GRP

