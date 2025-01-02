Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday directed all construction in Byculla to remain paused till the air pollution is completely under control. The city recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 126, with 177 in Byculla. Ghatkopar recorded a whopping 300, which falls in the poor category. Construction in Byculla to remain halted till air pollution is under control

Following the 78 stop work notices issued by BMC on Tuesday to construction site sin Byculla and Borivali East, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday personally inspected the under-construction Metro 3 project in central Mumbai. He then visited two private buildings in the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk (Satarasta) area. He also visited the slum rehabilitation project in Dongarbaba, near Joseph Baptista Park in Mazagaon and a bakery in the vicinity.

Navy Nagar and Worli, which are also under scanner, recorded an AQI of 107 and 131 respectively. Out of the 26 stations, 18 were in the satisfactory category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI readings between 0-50 are regarded as good, 51-100 is regarded as satisfactory, 101-200 is regarded as moderate, 201-300 is regarded as poor, 301-400 is regarded as very poor, and above 400 is severe.