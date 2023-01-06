Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Contractor booked for death of 3-year-old in Panvel

Contractor booked for death of 3-year-old in Panvel

mumbai news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Mahi frequently went out to play with other kids and would often keep coming back home. That day, she left at 1pm and by around 1.30pm, Mahi’s mother started looking for her. Unable to find her anywhere, she looked for her at the construction site and found her drowned in water

Contractor booked for death of 3-year-old in Panvel
Contractor booked for death of 3-year-old in Panvel
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai The Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP) has booked a contractor for death by negligence of a three-year-old girl for the lack of security around the construction work taking place on the premises of Panvel railway station. The child, identified as Mahi Siddheshwar Waghmare, had accidentally fallen into a pit dug up to erect a pillar on the platform on December 21.

“After conducting an investigation, negligence was found on the part of the contractor and hence FIR was registered. No arrests have been made yet and a notice would be issued as per the Supreme Court guidelines,” said senior police inspector Pravin Padvi from Panvel GRP.

The Panvel GRP registered a case against the contractor identified as Kumar Namdev Naik (60). Work on extention of a platform at Panvel railway station was going on and the pit was dug up to erect a pillar. But water had accumulated there over the period of time. The victim lived with her elder sister and parents in the Panchsheel Nagar slum near the railway station.

On December 21, while her mother was washing clothes, she told her that she was stepping out to play. According to her mother’s statement to the police, Mahi frequently went out to play with other kids and would often keep coming back home. That day, she left at 1pm and by around 1.30pm, Mahi’s mother started looking for her. Unable to find her anywhere, she looked for her at the construction site and found her drowned in water.

According to police, the barricade around the construction site was broken and there was no security guard or CCTV at the construction site. Nobody had seen the girl entering the area till her body was found, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out