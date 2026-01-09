Cooler morning, ‘moderate’ air in Mumbai, as MPCB shuts 10 RMC plants

Mumbai: Mumbai saw a cooler morning on Thursday, as air quality stayed in the “moderate” range, with regulators stepping up action against construction-linked pollution sources across the metropolitan region. Mumbai, Jan 08 (ANI): A view of the Wadala area covered with heavy smog, in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI video Grab)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures dipped to 16.9°C on Thursday, after hovering around 19°C on Wednesday.

At the Colaba observatory, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2°C, about 0.6°C above normal, while the minimum stood at 20.5°C, 0.9°C above normal. In Santacruz, the maximum temperature touched 32.1°C, 0.8°C above normal, while the minimum dropped to 16.4°C, 0.6°C below normal.

IMD officials said the temperature pattern is likely to remain steady over the next few days. “Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 20°C and 21°C, while maximum temperatures will be around 32°C to 33°C,” an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 126, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), keeping the city in the “moderate” category.

While the AQI has remained around this range through the week, several pockets recorded higher readings. Byculla emerged as one of the worst-affected areas with AQI at 186, followed by Mindspace–Malad West at 184, Mazgaon at 171, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T2) at 169.

Other locations such as Bandra Kurla Complex reported 141, Chakala–Andheri East was at 154, while Deonar and Sion both recorded 138.

Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said it had intensified enforcement against polluting construction units. In a note issued on Thursday, the board said its flying squads had inspected 44 ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and ongoing construction projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the last two days, following directions of the Bombay High Court.

“Ten RMC plants have been ordered shut for non-compliance with environmental guidelines,” the board said, adding that 17 plants were issued proposed directions and four plants were served interim directions.

Penalties amounting to ₹84 lakh were recovered from 17 RMC plants in Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Raigad under bank guarantees. The board said that since December, a total of 240 RMC plants have been inspected, with fines of ₹4.35 crore recovered so far.

“Strict action is being taken against establishments that do not comply with environmental regulations, and this enforcement drive will continue,” said an MPCB official, adding that daily reviews of air pollution control measures are underway.