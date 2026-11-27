Private security personnel have also been roped in to assist police, an official said.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have swept the venue, they said, adding that entry checks will be carried out across all five gates instead of three.

Private security personnel have also been roped in to assist police at Diljit Dosanjh's concert. (Reuters/Representational)

More than 500 Mumbai police personnel will be deployed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse here for actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert on Friday following a threat email warning of possible attacks on the venue and Metro stations, officials said.

Bomb threat email An email threatening blasts, grenade attacks and planting of IEDs at the mayor's office, metro rail stations and Dosanjh's concert was received on Thursday, the anniversary of the devastating 26/11 terror attacks.

The email, sent by an individual identifying herself as Hannah Meler, contained references to Khalistan, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as well as threats of violence linked to a programme involving Dosanjh and people associated with the event.

In view of the threat, the Mumbai police has deployed around 200 constables, 150 women constables and 75 officers, besides plainclothes personnel stationed around the singer. Dog squads and an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) team will also remain present at the venue, an official said.

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He said that a no-car zone extending 500 to 700 metres around the racecourse will be enforced, and parking will not be permitted at the event, though no road diversions have been announced.

Organisers have been instructed not to disclose details of the singer's hotel or arrival time as part of the security protocol, sources said.

Meanwhile, organisers have prohibited posters, banners, signs and flags of any kind inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse for the concert, which is part of Dosanjh's RuPay AURA India Tour 2026.